This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Darkmoon Faire Now Live in Elwynn Forest - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
6 hr 53 min ago
by
Tharid
The Darkmoon Faire is now open to players in Elwynn Forest on Season of Discovery realms! Thanks to a recent change made by the Classic development, the Darkmoon Faire will now stop every first and third week of the month on Season of Discovery realms.
How To Get 14-Slot Dark Moon Faire Bag Season of Discovery Darkmoon Faire Guide
You can find the updated Darkmoon Faire schedule on Season of Discovery realms down below, which is also featured in our Classic Darkmoon Faire Guide:
Month
Setup
Starts
Ends
Location
December
15
18
24
Elwynn Forest
January
5
8
14
Mulgore
January
19
22
28
Elwynn Forest
February
2
5
11
Mulgore
February
16
19
25
Elwynn Forest
March
1
4
10
Mulgore
March
15
18
24
Elwynn Forest
April
5
8
14
Mulgore
April
19
22
28
Elwynn Forest
May
3
6
12
Mulgore
May
17
20
26
Elwynn Forest
June
7
10
16
Mulgore
June
21
24
30
Elwynn Forest
July
5
8
14
Mulgore
July
19
22
28
Elwynn Forest
August
2
5
11
Mulgore
August
16
19
25
Elwynn Forest
September
6
9
15
Mulgore
September
20
23
29
Elwynn Forest
October
4
7
13
Mulgore
October
18
21
27
Elwynn Forest
November
1
4
10
Mulgore
November
19
22
28
Elwynn Forest
December
6
9
15
Mulgore
December
20
23
29
Elwynn Forest
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 2 Comments
Hide 2 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
SinR
on 2023-12-18T18:48:42-06:00
Did Blizzard confirm if this is intended?
Comment by
westomopresto
on 2023-12-18T19:31:35-06:00
Did Blizzard confirm if this is intended?
A blizz employee on twitter confirmed it, but i cant find it atm
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post