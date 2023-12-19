Amirdrassil Weekly DPS Rankings - Dragonflight Season 3 Week 5

Buff Ret. Our ranking went down since the last three percent buff. This one won't be any different. The two specs below us on this list received large buffs to already powerful abilities. Kind of knew this was gonna happen when the nerfed Ret tier set by 50% on PTR.
Balance very close if you take out the top and bottom 3.
This can't be right. I have been told on the class tuning post that the Mage is op.
Blizzard "I'll give you 3% to F*ck off".
I don't understand why we go through this every week. Why do we always show the mythic raiding breakdown of dmg? This is far from representative of the other 95% of players in the game and these replies point that out over and over.
buff ret, nerf rogues
with some rogue talents getting correctly attributed towards the Aug next week, I think the only thing that needs to be kinda addressed is the enormous AoE potential of Outlaws. At least with that low efford they have to to put into beeing able to do it.
Lets see if I understand this correctly. In season 1 of Dragonflight. Blizzard reworks Ret near the end of the patch allowing for 3 weeks of solid Ret play in raid. Then season 2 Ret finishes the raid near the bottom with DK's essentially untouched the entire patch being so far ahead of everyone. Now Ret is about a 50k less average dps vs Rogue in which all 3 specs of Rogue is top and Ret is dead last.. They began the expansion with Ret in an absolute AWFUL place with a TERRIBLE design and even after a full rework, the class is still forgotten and they think a 3% buff overall is enough for Ret? When a full bis Ret with a Legendary Axe is still not even close to the mid pack, you've effectively failed at balancing. I don't even want a buff for Ret. I want balancing or for the team to show some sort of transparency that they have the intention of balancing classes instead of just waiting and seeing until the end of the patch. Failure of a design and philosophy.
me and my buddy play feral and arms. somehow we're the only ones of the bottom 5 specs not buffed.feral's got great ST, but our burst AOE (which half the fights have in Amirdrassil) is absolute trash tier and our sustained AOE is mid tier despite the fact we can apply our strongest ST dot to everything.good ST =/= good, especially when m+ exists blizz
Devastation needs a lot more than 3% buff.
ret ww lol hahahahahahahaahimagine not playing dh and bmwell done blizz
Arms warr needs a rework (not necessarily a huge one though). We generate more rage than we have anything to do with - sure, we can Slam, WW, or Thunderclap, but it does tickle damage and feels almost like a waste of a GCD. I think they need to make Mortal Strike spend more rage in order to do more DMG the way execute works or something. So many times I'll have max rage, mortal strike, and I'm basically still at max rage but need to use Overpower because I just got another Overpower stack and it's better to send that than to send a Slam. Alternatively they could make Slam spend a ton more rage, maybe even spend 100% of your rage in order to do a ton of DMG and give it a longer CD. Really just feels like everything you do is tickle damage unless it's a double execute stack, double overpower stack, colossus smash Mortal Strike and then you finally hit like a truck in that single instant. Meanwhile, Fury warr (which isn't that good either atm) is sending massive Bloodbath 3x in a row and getting to dump all their rage with Rampage without this awkward feeling of having to send little tickle dmg abilities just to get rid of rage.
Buff Ret please, and change their tier set.. it's horrible.. it was awesome Season 2.. but than you nerf US... and NERF again.. 3% isnt worth much....
People complaining like usual even though these numbers are before the buffs and nerfs.
Feral still criminally under valued. No interviews this week?
3% rogue nerf incoming, oh noes