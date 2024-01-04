Boon of Blackfathom No Longer Applies to Pets - Season of Discovery

but why?
Hunters aren't even that good anymore after all the nerfs.So why making them even worse?
Actually why? They aren't even performing that crazy well anymore. Feels like the previous nerfs were already too hastey considering the pets wont scale as well in future phases. Take a closer look at warriors doing MC level damage instead.If anything they should make sure that pets get future world buffs like Ony Head/ZG/Dire Maul the same way they do with Boon since those buffs all favor melee so much more than ranged.
This is just absurd at this point. I don't even play hunter and this ticks me off.Who made the decision for this nerf?
I've been playing two different level 25 Hunters now for a few lockouts, and while I could see the perspective where they'd want to remove World Buffs from Pets to make them dying less punishing, it wouldn't make much sense without adding it as an additional benefit to the already existing character buffs that "... also applies to any active Pet."Taking it away without giving something back to Hunters doesn't feel necessary at this point, they might still be the strongest entry-level dps with the bonus ability of being able to simultaneously tank with their Pet, but we're only a few weeks in and at least two other classes have already surpassed them with top performances. If anything I would've expected them to adjust something regarding Wind Serpents and PvP, but I doubt the experiences people have had dying to a single Pet has had much to do it benefiting from Boon of Blackfathom.
What's? this nerf are really drunks...Now they fk Warlocks and Hunters