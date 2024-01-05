Fyr'alath Legendary Axe AoE Hotfix Explained - Improvements & Remaining Issues

Mhm, pity I can't enjoy the buffs since it hasn't dropped yet, Sadge.
One of the worst legos ever and it will take us like 10 years to get another 2 handed strenght lego... and they prob will never fix the leggl bug with frost dk
make legendaries great again .
The worst part is you can't cancel the channel, meaning any swirlie under you in dungeons is gg + it's nerfed so hard in pvp not worth to cast even
Why don't they just get rid of the channel and make it a simple instant cast. That would also help blood dks from getting destroyed while tanking and using this. Legendaries should feel good to use, and not be such a burden.
This has to be by far the worst legendary in the game.Bad enough they made classes able to use it purposefully weaker but the cast is just idiotic.
Blizz: please just make the damn thing instant-cast! Nobody likes channeled abilities!
I got the leggo on my BDK and sadly it isn't as great as I would hope it would be. It is not as strong as people would think.
"so guys we don't know how to create good lego anymore so here we go we're trying to do a blue post about an item we don't give a smack about good luck getting it with your fake embers currency KEK"-blizzard
The channel exists because it's flavor for the item based on the creator. Fyrakk was willing to sacrifice everything to attain his goals and in his rage he couldn't focus on anything else. The same thing existed for the Sark cloak but no one cared because they were perfectly willing to trade stamina and hurting their allies for DPS. The theme of that cloak and the story behind the boss it came off of was that you were betraying your allies and making them weaker to seek personal power.
seriously disappointing lego, not sure how but they fickd it up everyway they could, a terrible time to be a 2h spec
I got it on Wednesday night so have only had a little time to play around with it, but like the vast majority of people here talking about this, it's true what they are all saying.... Its very underwhelming to be honest. Seems crazy seeing a current tier Legendary item doing less damage than multiple trinkets from this season.(playing BDK for context).I hope they can do something with it before it hits the point where they just think "we might as well leave it now, it's been bad for ages".
what is the deal with the playerbase of this game? used to be you got an orange item and it was BADASS, now it's just nothing but complaints. For close to twenty years- two decades- this has been going on. How much longer will all of you complainers keep doing this?