This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Season 3 Campfire Chat Date Coming Soon - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
50 seconds ago
by
Jezartroz
Season of Blood, Diablo 4's second Season, is nearing its end - and players are naturally looking towards the future. What comes next? What new challenges await? What will be the next best overpowered build? With Season 3 just around the corner, players are clamoring for information - and Blizzard hears us.
Global Diablo Community Development Director Adam Fletcher posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that more information on both the expected upcoming Season 3 Campfire Chat, as well as Season 3 in general, would be coming soon - although no firm date was given for either scenario.
While we strongly believe
Season 3 begins on January 23rd
, much of what we know about the upcoming season is still shrouded in mystery.
BlizzCon teased
some of the coming features, such as
Leaderboards and a new challenge dungeon called The Gauntlet
, but the theme of the Season (and more importantly, Seasonal mechanics) have yet to be revealed. With less than 3 weeks until the January 23rd start date, that leaves a lot of information for a short timeframe!
What do you think the Seasonal mechanics of Season 3 will be? Let us know in the comments below!
The Gauntlet and Leaderboards Explained Diablo Future Updates Calendar - What's Next in 2024
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News