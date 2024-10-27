Blizzard Reveals Hardcore Classic Realms Available in China on November 22nd

The focus on Hardcore realms in this article is very strange. Kinda burying the lede with the first fresh vanilla era realms being in China.
Finally fresh servers coming and we can move on from aggrends purgatory (sod)
LMAO era dorks are seething rn
They better give EU / US a fresh HC server as well, Stitches is BOOMING atm due to NihiliumSF etc.Even a Self-Found ONLY server would be awesome! Remove the bots, griefers, boosters, etc. Can't speak for everyone and say "we all want that" but I sure want that.
Why is this article only mentioning HC Fresh over and over lol? pretty much nobody cares. Vanilla FRESH thats the big news!
I always find it funny when people cry about SOD. You don't have to play it.