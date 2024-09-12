This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Warcraft Logs Reports 11 Million Ulduar Characters in China's Wrath of the Lich King Classic
Classic
Posted
1 second ago
by
Serenl
Kihra
, the creator of
Warcraft Logs
, recently shared that there have been a staggering
11 million characters
with Ulduar logs on Chinese servers for Wrath of the Lich King Classic.
Wrath of the Lich King Classic only reached China on June 26th, 2024, after
servers went offline in January of 2023
. World of Warcraft kicked off in China with a special "expedited" version of Wrath of The Lich King Classic.
After an initial 2-week launch period, players were able to purchase a bundle that unlocked all ranks of flying, all flying paths, maxed all Northend reputations, and provided a full set of item level 213 gear, bags, & gold in preparation for Ulduar.
This is in contrast to recent speculation around The War Within launch. World of Warcraft content creator,
Towelliee
pointed out that The War Within launch was the least-watched expansion in the last 9 years.
While the volume of stream viewers can be a useful gauge, it certainly isn't the best measure of a game's health overall. Stream views can be impacted by a variety of factors, including the availability of Early Access, or players choosing to focus on their own in-game journey.
With Blizzard keeping their data around player numbers close to their chest, it may be some time before we know for sure just how the total number of subscribers has changed since World of Warcraft was reintroduced to China.
