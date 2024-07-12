This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
All Costs to Upgrade Thorium Brotherhood Reputation Epics in Season of Discovery Phase 4
1 hr 42 min ago
Jezartroz
With the launch of Season of Discovery Phase 4, players have been hard at work finding all the new secrets Azeroth has to offer. As players begin the process of grinding reputations to Exalted, many have noticed some shiny new gear available to them - but how do you obtain these upgrades?
New to Phase 4 are upgraded Reputation epics from the Thorium Brotherhood, Timbermaw Hold, and the Argent Dawn - and we've got the cost to upgrade each piece! Players will notice that a new currency is showing for Thorium Brotherhood called
Firelands Ember
. These
Firelands Ember
can be earned through the new Blackrock Eruption event, meaning players searching to upgrade this particular reputation's gear will be spending a lot of time in Searing Gorge.
Blackrock Eruption Guide
Take a look at the costs for each Thorium Brotherhood piece below organized by armor type:
Weapons
Upgraded Epic
Cost
Molten Dark Iron Destroyer
Dark Iron Destroyer
, ,
Dark Iron Reaver
, ,
Black Amnesty
, ,
Blackfury
, ,
Blackguard
, ,
Ebon Hand
, ,
Plate Armor
Upgraded Epic
Cost
Dark Iron Bracers
, ,
Dark Iron Helm
, ,
Dark Iron Gauntlets
, ,
Dark Iron Leggings
, ,
All versions of boots:
Dark Iron Boots
, ,
Mail Armor
Upgraded Epic
Cost
Fiery Chain Girdle
, ,
Black Dragonscale Boots
, ,
Fiery Chain Shoulders
, ,
Chromatic Gauntlets
, ,
Leather Armor
Upgraded Epic
Cost
Molten Helm
, ,
Corehound Boots
, ,
Corehound Belt
, ,
Lava Belt
, ,
Cloth Armor
Upgraded Epic
Cost
Flarecore Gloves
, ,
Flarecore Mantle
, ,
Flarecore Robe
, ,
Flarecore Leggings
, ,
