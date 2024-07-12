This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Pre-Raid Best in Slot Gear Guides Live for Phase 4 Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
41 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Our Class Writers have prepared Pre-Raid Best in Slot Gear Guides for every Class and Role combination in Season of Discovery Phase 4. Between new dungeons, reitemized Profession and Reputation gear, and more, there's never been more gear to choose from - and we've looked at all of it!
Phase 4 Overview
Dungeon Grinding in Phase 4 Reitemized Dungeon Loot in SoD Phase 4
We break down all your options on a slot-by-slot basis, from multiple Helm choices all the way to bonus Boot options if your RNG isn't the greatest. With so many options to choose from, you'll be raid-ready once Molten Core and Onyxia's Lair release on July 25!
Pre-Raid Best in Slot Gear Guides - Phase 4 Season of Discovery
Balance DPS
Feral DPS
Druid Healer
Druid Tank
Hunter Melee DPS
Hunter Ranged DPS
Mage DPS
Mage Healer
Paladin DPS
Paladin Healer
Paladin Tank
Priest DPS
Priest Healer
Rogue DPS
Rogue Tank
Elemental DPS
Enhancement DPS
Shaman Healer
Shaman Tank
Warlock DPS
Warlock Tank
Warrior DPS
Warrior Tank
How has your experience been in Phase 4 so far? Have you made it to level 60 yet? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News