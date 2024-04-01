Additional Class Tuning in Phase 3 PTR Datamining - Season of Discovery

still not posting about the soul link change?
Can Affliction Warlock have some love?Give the Shadow Spark effect to Haunt and make it affect Unstable affliction.
So they reverted the change to missile barrage.I was really hoping that Spellfrost were to be a viable replacement for AB, in order to get the Rewind Time rune.We are stuck with AB, meaning rewind time will see no play (and I didn't see any play in phase 1 nor 2)
I'm glad the cast time of holy light is finally being addressed for warriors.
lol wtf on warriors - I know we are already meme with glad stance but this is getting out of control
When will Rsham be on par with the other healers in healing power?