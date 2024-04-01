This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Datamined Emerald Wardens Rewards by Reputation Level - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
48 minutes ago
by
perculia
We've datamined reputation levels for the Emerald Wardens rewards, a new faction introduced in Phase 3 Season of Discovery.
Previous to today's build, we had a
general sense
of what items are associated with this new faction, but as of the April 1st update, Blizzard has attached reputation level requirements to many items including some we previously didn't highlight, such as
Dream Imbued Arrow
,
Weapon Cleaning Cloth
, and
Nightmare Resonance Crystal
.
Here is what the Emerald Wardens reward at each reputation level:
Friendly
: Shoulder, Gloves, Boots of Emerald sets, also
Nightmare Siphon
,
Anguish of the Dream
,
Weapon Cleaning Cloth
,
Dream Imbued Arrow
Honored
: Legs, Chest, Helm of Emerald sets, also
Catnip
and
Emerald Ring
Revered
: Druid weapon, chestpieces with sleep effects
Exalted
: Epic trinkets and ring
Friendly Emerald Wardens Rewards
Cloth Armor
Leather Armor
Mail Armor
Plate Armor
Other Rewards
Honored Emerald Wardens Rewards
Cloth Armor
Leather Armor
Mail Armor
Plate Armor
tooltip]
Other Rewards
Revered Emerald Wardens Rewards
Exalted Emerald Wardens Rewards
1
Comment by
Haevenus
on 2024-04-01T20:09:48-05:00
Shamans getting Ghost Wolf speed increase how cool....
1
