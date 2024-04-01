This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Additional Item Tuning in Phase 3 PTR Datamining - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
2 hr 6 min ago
by
perculia
With today's SoD datamining updates, Blizzard has made adjustments to the item levels and procs of some new items coming in Phase 3, like the Druid Blood Moon Staff.
Today's datamining also brought reitemized dungeon loot and extensive changes made to Sunken Temple set bonuses, which we've also covered today.
Sunken Temple Raid Set Bonus ChangesReitemized Dungeon Loot Datamined
Buffed Druid Staves
Ritualist's Hammer
, one of the new Druid Blood Moon items added in Phase 3, has received a stat increase.
Ritualist's Hammer
Item Level: 55 ➞ 58
Stamina: 28 ➞ 30
Damages: 108 - 171 ➞ 108 - 173
DPS: 46.50 ➞ 46.83
Attack Power: 78 ➞ 114
We don't know the source of
Ancient Divining Rod
yet, but it received a similar update today.
Ancient Divining Rod
Item Level: 55 ➞ 58
Damages: 73 - 114 ➞ 72 - 116
Attack Power: 0 ➞ 114
Level Restrictions on Procs
Blizzard has also added adjusted a few items with powerful procs:
Mekkatorque's Arcano-Shredder
only works on enemies level 45 or lower, while
Serpent's Striker
only works on enemies level 55 or lower.
Discharge a blast of arcane energy dealing 30 Arcane damage, reducing all resistances by 45 and increasing all spell damage taken by 6% for 20 sec. Only affects enemies level 45 and below.
Poison the enemy dealing 50 Nature damage, reducing Nature resistance by 60 and increasing Holy and Nature damage taken by 8% for 20 sec. Only affects enemies level 55 and below.
Enchanted Sigil: Living Dreams
Buff
Enchanted Sigil: Living Dreams
, a new Enchanting consumable added in Phase 3, now grants more stats.
Gain an enchanted sigil of Living Dreams, empowering you to deal up to 3050 increased damage and healing with spells, and increasing attack power by 3050 for 30 min. This can only be applied outside of combat.
Effect #4 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod Damage Done
Value: 3050
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod Melee Attack Power Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 3050
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Mod Healing Power
Value: 3050
Effect #4 Apply Aura: Mod Ranged Attack Power Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 3050
Crafted Profession Shoulder Duration
Season of Discovery Phase 3 adds epic crafted shoulders like
Fractured Mind Pauldrons
with powerful procs. Today's build now indicates that the proc has a 10 second duration.
Melee attacks have a chance to increase your attack speed by 5% and attack power by 50 for 10 sec. This has no effect outside of areas under the influence of the Nightmare.
Melee attacks and harmful spells have a chance to increase spell damage by up to 50 for 10 sec. This has no effect outside of areas under the influence of the Nightmare.
Damaging spells have a chance to increase your spell casting speed by 10% for 10 sec. This has no effect outside of areas under the influence of the Nightmare.
Damaging spells have a chance to increase your spell damage by 30 and chance to dodge by 2% for 10 sec. This has no effect outside of areas under the influence of the Nightmare.
1
Comment by
Shadowinfect
on 2024-04-01T22:34:08-05:00
Where is the retail news ?
Comment by
Efie
on 2024-04-01T23:13:00-05:00
Where is the retail news ?
Ask Blizzard, not Wowhead.
Comment by
Lautner
on 2024-04-01T23:15:52-05:00
Where is the retail news ?
Also, sometimes my mail shows up like two hours later.
Not in-game mail, the real mail.
Shouldn't they have like a schedule or notify us if they're behind or something?
To be fair, it really wouldn't make a difference in my life if they were always on time. Nor would it matter if they gave me a notice. Nothing would change. But this IS the wowhead comments section, so we're allowed to be upset about things that ultimately don't matter.
It's what you're doing right now.
1
