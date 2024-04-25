The Cataclysm Classic Pre-Expansion Patch Arrives April 30th!

You’ve toppled the undead armies of the Lich King and ended Arthas' reign. Now, Deathwing, The Worldbreaker, bursts from the heart of the Maelstrom, unleashing his rage. Reignite the fire and help usher in a new Azeroth.

The Cataclysm Classic pre-expansion patch ushers in the shattering of Azeroth and the changed landscape in Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms, a variety of systems changes along with new class and race combinations, and the new Worgen and Goblin races. Players can also begin learning the new Archaeology profession, use Reforging to upgrade your gear, and more.

New Player Races: Goblin and Worgen

New Race and Class Combinations

Leveling Updates: Level through a changed landscape in Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms from level 1 through 60.

Class Updates: New Talents, Trees, spells and More

New Profession: Archaeology

New Feature: Transmog Collection

Updated Character and Gear Stats

Character Boost Changes

Once the pre-expansion patch is live, unused Level 58 Dark Portal Pass Character Boosts and Level 70 Character Boosts will convert to the current Level 80 Character Boost. With these conversions arriving with the patch, you’ll want to plan ahead for how you would like to use your boosts.

Two new races—worgen and goblin—join the Alliance and Horde, each bringing their unique edge to Azeroth.

The Cursed Worgen

Behind the formidable Greymane Wall, a terrible curse transformed many of the stalwart citizens of the isolated kingdom of Gilneas into lupine beasts known as worgen. Unable to cure their affliction and besieged by the dreaded Forsaken, these worgen learned to control their ferocity thanks to the help of the night elves.

The worgen now stand ready to unleash the beast within at a moment’s notice as Death Knight, Druid, Hunter, Mage, Priest, Rogue, Warlock, and Warrior in defense of the Alliance.

The Cunning Goblins

The goblins’ craftiness and greed make them masters of mercantilism. Reforging old pacts with their one-time allies, the goblins of the Bilgewater Cartel have been welcomed into the Horde as Death Knight, Hunter, Mage, Priest, Rogue, Shaman, Warlock, and Warrior. Honing their inherent cunning to a razor’s edge, the goblins hope to use their explosive inventions to rule the world—or at the very least own a profitable percentage of it.

After the abrupt departure of Trade Prince Gallywix at the conclusion of the Fourth War, the goblins of the Bilgewater Cartel were left temporarily leaderless. Now Trade Prince Gazlowe leads the goblins with his clever wits, representing them on the Horde council.

Learn more from our article.

Take on new adventures with a new class and race with updated class and race combinations.

Race Death Knight Druid Hunter Mage Paladin Priest Rogue Shaman Warlock Warrior Blood Elf (H) X X X X X X X X Draenei (A) X X X X X X X Dwarf (A) X X X * X X X X * X * X Gnome (A) X X X X X X Goblin (H)* X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X * Human (A) X X * X X X X X X Night Elf (A) X X X X * X X X Orc (H) X X X * X X X X Tauren (H) X X X X * X * X X Troll (H) X X * X X X X X X * X Undead (H) X X * X X X X X Worgen (A)* X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X *

*New to Cataclysm Classic race and class combinations.

Leveling in a Shattered Landscape

With the pre-expansion content update, players will experience a changed landscape in both Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms. Players will be able to embark on new quests from level 1-60 in these transformed territories as well as begin their journey as one of the new Goblin or worgen races.

In the wake of Deathwing's devastation, adventurers will be summoned to embark on new quests from levels 1 to 60 in these transformed territories — and with so much new content to be found on these two continents, many original quests will no longer be available after the Shattering occurs. These quests will automatically be removed from your quest log, while any quests you’ve accepted that still exist in Azeroth will remain in your log.

Learn more from our article.

New Profession: Archaeology

Survey the landscape and collect archaeology fragments within a dig site to complete artifacts as you adventure through Azeroth.

New Feature: Transmogrification System

Customize the appearance of your weapons and armor by visiting the Transmogrifier in the capital cities of Azeroth.

Your new journey begins with the pre-expansion patch — the Shattering of Azeroth— on April 30 and continues with the launch of Cataclysm Classic on May 20, 2024 at 3:00 pm PDT worldwide.