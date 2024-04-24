Worgen and Goblins Join the Battle in Cataclysm Classic

Heroes are called to once again experience a dramatically reforged Azeroth and defend it from utter devastation with a smoother and accelerated leveling experience. Two new races—worgen and goblin—join the Alliance and Horde, each bringing their unique edge to Azeroth.
The Cursed Worgen
Behind the formidable Greymane Wall, a terrible curse transformed many of the stalwart citizens of the isolated kingdom of Gilneas into lupine beasts known as worgen. Unable to cure their affliction and besieged by the dreaded Forsaken, these worgen learned to control their ferocity thanks to the help of the night elves.
The worgen now stand ready to unleash the beast within at a moment’s notice as Death Knight, Druid, Hunter, Mage, Priest, Rogue, Warlock, and Warrior in defense of the Alliance.
Worgen Class Combinations
|
|
Death Knight
|
✓
|
|
Druid
|
✓
|
|
Hunter
|
✓
|
|
Mage
|
✓
|
|
Paladin
|
|
|
Priest
|
✓
|
|
Rogue
|
✓
|
|
Shaman
|
|
|
Warlock
|
✓
|
|
Warrior
|
✓
Racial Traits
- Aberration (Passive): Reduces Shadow and Nature damage taken by 1%.
- Darkflight: Activates your true form, increasing movement speed by 40% for 10 seconds.
- Enable Worgen Altered Form: Enables Worgens to switch between human and Worgan forms
- Flayer (Passive): Increases your Skinning Skill by 5 and Deftness by 25%. Deftness allows you to skin more quickly.
- Running Wild: Drop to all fours and run as fast as a wild animal.
- Two Forms - Turn into your currently inactive form. (Awarded by Neither Human Nor Beast)
- Viciousness (Passive): Increases Critical Strike chance by 1%.
Home City: Gilneas
Racial Mount: Mountain Horse
The Cunning Goblins
The goblins’ craftiness and greed make them masters of mercantilism. Reforging old pacts with their one-time allies, the goblins of the Bilgewater Cartel have been welcomed into the Horde as Death Knight, Hunter, Mage, Priest, Rogue, Shaman, Warlock, and Warrior. Honing their inherent cunning to a razor’s edge, the goblins hope to use their explosive inventions to rule the world—or at the very least own a profitable percentage of it.
Goblin Class Combinitations
|
|
Death Knight
|
✓
|
|
Druid
|
|
|
Hunter
|
✓
|
|
Mage
|
✓
|
|
Paladin
|
|
|
Priest
|
✓
|
|
Rogue
|
✓
|
|
Shaman
|
✓
|
|
Warlock
|
✓
|
|
Warrior
|
✓
Racial Traits
Home City: Bilgewater Harbor
Racial Mount: Trike
Mark your calendars; Deathwing, The Worldbreaker, bursts from the heart of the Maelstrom, unleashing his rage. Your new journey begins with the pre-expansion patch— the Shattering of Azeroth—on April 30 and continues with the launch of Cataclysm Classic on May 20, 2024, at 3:00 pm PDT worldwide.