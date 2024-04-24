Worgen and Goblins Join the Battle in Cataclysm Classic

Heroes are called to once again experience a dramatically reforged Azeroth and defend it from utter devastation with a smoother and accelerated leveling experience. Two new races—worgen and goblin—join the Alliance and Horde, each bringing their unique edge to Azeroth.

The Cursed Worgen

Behind the formidable Greymane Wall, a terrible curse transformed many of the stalwart citizens of the isolated kingdom of Gilneas into lupine beasts known as worgen. Unable to cure their affliction and besieged by the dreaded Forsaken, these worgen learned to control their ferocity thanks to the help of the night elves.

The worgen now stand ready to unleash the beast within at a moment’s notice as Death Knight, Druid, Hunter, Mage, Priest, Rogue, Warlock, and Warrior in defense of the Alliance.

A veteran of several wars against the Horde, Genn Greymane, acts as a trusted advisor to the young King Anduin Wrynn of Stormwind. Stalwart and strong, Greymane seeks to secure a lasting peace for the Alliance and remains intent on reclaiming his lost kingdom one day.

Worgen Class Combinations

Death Knight ✓ Druid ✓ Hunter ✓ Mage ✓ Paladin Priest ✓ Rogue ✓ Shaman Warlock ✓ Warrior ✓

Racial Traits

Aberration (Passive): Reduces Shadow and Nature damage taken by 1%.

Darkflight: Activates your true form, increasing movement speed by 40% for 10 seconds.

Enable Worgen Altered Form: Enables Worgens to switch between human and Worgan forms

Flayer (Passive): Increases your Skinning Skill by 5 and Deftness by 25%. Deftness allows you to skin more quickly.

Running Wild: Drop to all fours and run as fast as a wild animal.

Two Forms - Turn into your currently inactive form. (Awarded by Neither Human Nor Beast)

Viciousness (Passive): Increases Critical Strike chance by 1%.

Home City: Gilneas

Ruled by Genn Greymane, the winding cobblestone streets and narrow alleyways served its citizens well, even as the city fell victim to the curse of the Worgen. Now, forced to flee their home during the Cataclysm, the Worgen seek to reclaim their beloved city one day.

Racial Mount: Mountain Horse

These wild horses have served Gilneans since before the First War. Known for their strength and ferocious demeanor, the mountain horses are comfortable with their riders—and their proclivities to embrace their feral side.

The Cunning Goblins

The goblins’ craftiness and greed make them masters of mercantilism. Reforging old pacts with their one-time allies, the goblins of the Bilgewater Cartel have been welcomed into the Horde as Death Knight, Hunter, Mage, Priest, Rogue, Shaman, Warlock, and Warrior. Honing their inherent cunning to a razor’s edge, the goblins hope to use their explosive inventions to rule the world—or at the very least own a profitable percentage of it.

After the abrupt departure of Trade Prince Gallywix at the conclusion of the Fourth War, the goblins of the Bilgewater Cartel were left temporarily leaderless. Now Trade Prince Gazlowe leads the goblins with his clever wits, representing them on the Horde council.

Goblin Class Combinitations

Death Knight ✓ Druid Hunter ✓ Mage ✓ Paladin Priest ✓ Rogue ✓ Shaman ✓ Warlock ✓ Warrior ✓

Racial Traits

Home City: Bilgewater Harbor

Bilgewater Harbor sprang up in record time, and its quintessential goblin construction has fostered an atmosphere of debauchery and disorder, replete with gambling dens, pleasure houses, and other luxuries.

Racial Mount: Trike

The remarkably aged Jibidiah “No Fingers” Gragglefutz created the sturdy transport trike. Years of product-related mishaps bore fruit in this speedy, durable, and mostly un-explodable vehicle that remains very popular among goblins.

Mark your calendars; Deathwing, The Worldbreaker, bursts from the heart of the Maelstrom, unleashing his rage. Your new journey begins with the pre-expansion patch— the Shattering of Azeroth—on April 30 and continues with the launch of Cataclysm Classic on May 20, 2024, at 3:00 pm PDT worldwide.