Remembering the Original Cataclysm Prepatch - Elemental Invasions and Twilight's Cult

Really upset they missed this. I began playing WoW just after it had ended, it was the last thing on my list of things I wanted to see but Blizzard decided to rush Cata out in it's current poor state.
Lame that we did not get the Pre-patch. It really doesn't feel like a new expansion
This makes me sad...I didn't get to experience Cata pre-patch launch and I even spent money to boost my paladin so I could experience it...only for it to not happen...
Yes, I hope a lot of people make noise about this.
People should start asking for refunds from Blizzard for not delivering the full product that they have paid for. When u bought cataclysm digital edition nowhere was said that the pre-patch e vent will be missing which is part from the product! In a few words, Blizzard are basically scamming people for not providing the full product that people paid for. Now we are dealing with thugs and scammers. :D Thank you Blizzard so nice of you. I hope you will bankrupt one day or get sued big time!
It's crazy to me that 13 years later, Blizzard can't do it. They don't have to design, to think about it or to produce any content. Literally full of bugs and less content. And they require a sub for it. LITERALLY a worse product than the original. Worse product but 13 years later. Go figure.
Oh, they didn't even bother doing the pre patch event? That's super lame and lazy.
Auctioneer Jaxon LIVES!
Not sure why they wouldn't add the pre-events to the other Xpacs but not this one (if it was due to issues).But then again, the Lich King pre-event had some issues in which it lasted a decent amount of time past when it was meant to turn off.
It's a complete joke. I get that Cata wasn't everyone's favourite expansion, but when you decide to make a product you have to do it right. You can't half-ass it just because the request for it is smaller than usual.No one asked for a release in May. Blizzard could and should have taken more time to deal with the mountain of bugs still in the game and to get the pre-patch event to work correctly. We would've happily waited longer if that meant getting a better product.
I'll give you the reason...incompetent devs. Yes, sorry. Cannot sugar talk these guys anymore. They were amazing from Classic launch to ICC and then...nothing anymore. All of Cata shows how little time and thought they put into this Classic xpac and their still ongoing dead silence on everything that ain't SoD just proves it.
Blizzard released a very buggy pre-patch event for Cataclysm classic, clearly rushed out of "beta" into the live servers. Blizzard removed the pre-patch event that could have been a very fun and unique experience for everyone. Instead, we are play-testing a buggy "beta" version of the pre-patch without any of the pre-patch events. This is very disappointing.
"It is possible that the accelerated Pre-Patch schedule (20 days versus 24 days with the original Cataclysm) posed a problem in activating events."Please be serious, wowhead. I get that you have to carry water for the company but don't insult the intelligence of your readers lol.
Wowhead making excuses for Blizzard scamming their playerbase is a new low.