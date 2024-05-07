Reforging in the Cataclysm Classic Pre-Patch

I miss this, wish it was still in retail.
Damn, I miss reforge
We want reforge System back to retail!
We don't have enough stats in Retail now to justify re-forging being in the game. Blizzard removed everything.
The argument for Reforge:"I got this new piece of gear, I need to move stats around now to make it better"The argument against Reforge:"I got this new piece of gear, I need to move stats around now to make it better"It was removed because all you'd do is go on Mr. Robot and plug everything in, and it'd work around your Hit/Exp caps and spit out what you needed for your class