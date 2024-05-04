Why the Paladin Seals of Command Bug Needed To Be Fixed

Oh rip pallys.. enjoy that getting fixed, the wowhead curse! lol.
This was a bug late in actual Cataclysm with Paladins.It was causing Paladins to do exponentially increasing damage on targets that were next to each other. Not a huge deal, but Paladins could essentially do giga damage. Sure.Except in Cata, there's a boss called Sindragosa that has whelps that spawn and are unkillable. They hit 1hp. Sindragosa also goes immune in Phase 2 but is still attackable.We actually went back when this bug was live, during Dragon Soul, into Bastion of Twilight to try it out on Sindragosa. The bug didn't just freeze the game, it crashed the server entirely due to an infinite loop.
Obviously this site ran by the void! Nerfing the light will not save the void from its wrath! Spread your wings fellow paladin brothers!
>While this isn't the only bug that the pre-patch launched withYou don't say?