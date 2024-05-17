Pterrordax Hatchling Now Available at Archaeology Level 450 - Cataclysm Classic

No to both of those questions at the end
yes i found Pterrordax Hatchling today and yes i'm up for bad luck protection
Half a dozen guildmates found it starting around 8pm EST. Stealth patch to put it in without saying a word is a bit weird. Bad luck protection would be nice because it's evident the profession is not working as intended and full of bugs given the amount of solves that were unavailable. It's not unreasonable to think the epic rates could be incorrect as well. It wasn't previously thought to be unavailable until 525, it was declared by a CM it wasn't available by design. https://www.bluetracker.gg/wow/topic/us-en/1848782-archaeology-fixes-are-now-live/
Yeah I've gotten the pet within the past hour. The fact we can get 50% less chance at Fossil will be nice (if you have all the rares/epics)Bad luck protection would be extremely kind. I've done over 2k solves and have only received the Fossil Extinct turtle shell and I don't tank. So, implementing a vendor to exchange a 359 BOA a single time, I think would be well received. Could even add a gold cost to it as well.
For today's wow cata classic, it would be the best thing to introduce anti-bad luck protection, ty.
https://us.forums.blizzard.com/en/wow/t/please-fix-archaeology/1847304Here's a thread with over 800 comments about bad luck protection.
In an interview, blizzard already addressed they wouldn't introduce bad luck protection at least until raid tiers because it reflects higher player count and time commitment which they think shows that people love this grind.
Of course they should add bad luck protection, everyone's been asking for it since the start of the pre-patch. Only people who defend the current system either got very lucky with their drops or are casual players that just don't care about it and want to have an opinion on it: "jUsT dOnT dO iT" or "yOu DoNt nEed it"