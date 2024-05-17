Cataclysm Classic Weekly Valor Cap Increased to 1600

PvP Availability and Rewards

The weekly cap for Valor is now 1600.

The initial cap for Conquest Points is now 4000 and increases by 4000 every week throughout the season.

The Random Cataclysm Heroic reward is 240 Valor Points.

In Cataclysm Classic PvP, the weekly caps for Valor and the seasonal cap for Conquest have been increased by roughly 60%. The rewards granted for certain activities have been adjusted:Please note: Valor will not be earnable between the launch of Cataclysm and the first weekly reset in each region. Conquest will become available starting with the second weekly reset on May 28, with the launch of the first Cataclysm PvP season.In Cataclysm Classic, 2v2 and 5v5 will no longer be eligible brackets for earning Gladiator titles or rewards. In the 2v2 and 5v5 brackets, you will be able to earn non-Gladiator titles and Conquest.