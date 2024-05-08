Cataclysm Classic Archaeology Fixes Now Live

A few minutes ago, we deployed hotfixes to address issues with Dwarven and Night Elf archaeology projects. The following projects are now available during the Cataclysm Classic Pre-patch:

Dwarf

Silver Kris of Korl

Warmaul of Burningeye

Word of Empress Zoe

Pipe of Franclorn Forgewright

Spiked Gauntlets of Anvilrage

Scepter of Bronzebeard

The Innkeeper’s Daughter

Night Elf

Wisp Amulet

Carcanet of the Hundred Magi

Umbra Crescent

Bones of Transformation

Silver Scroll Case

We also double-checked on the Pterrordax Hatchling and found it waiting as intended in Fossil Digsites at Archaeology skill level 525.