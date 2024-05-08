Cataclysm Classic Archaeology Fixes Now Live

A few minutes ago, we deployed hotfixes to address issues with Dwarven and Night Elf archaeology projects. The following projects are now available during the Cataclysm Classic Pre-patch:
Dwarf
Night Elf
We also double-checked on the Pterrordax Hatchling and found it waiting as intended in Fossil Digsites at Archaeology skill level 525.
I think Zinrok is still bugged when I have 1307 total solves and 624 troll solves with 0 359 epics unlocked.
y tho
lol ok but still no blood queen fix XD
Ah great thanks now i get can get uuh... a toy and 5gold greys perfect 👍