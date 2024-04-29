Notable Differences Between Cataclsym Classic 4.4.0 and Original Cataclysm 4.0.3a

As Deathwing approaches, we want Classic progression players to know about some features from original Cataclysm (4.0.3a) that are going to differ in the Cataclysm Classic pre-patch (4.4.0).Hunter Pets
Hunter pets will function differently in the 4.4.0 Cataclysm Classic Pre-patch than they did in original Cataclysm patch 4.0.3a.In original Cataclysm, Hunter players were able to place 5 pets in their stable and summon them anywhere in the world.Initially in patch 4.4.0, Hunter pets will work the same way they do in Wrath Classic. Hunters will continue to be able to summon 1 pet and will need to go to a Stablemaster to switch to a different one. We will update this Hunter functionality with the Cataclysm Classic expansion content launch (or sooner).Additionally, original Cataclysm launched with Pet Aggressive stance, and Pet Assist stance later replaced Pet Aggressive stance in patch 4.2.0. We plan to have Pet Aggressive stance in place with 4.4.0, and then add Pet Assist stance in a future update.Void Storage
Void Storage was originally added to World of Warcraft in the 4.3.0 patch. In Cataclysm Classic, we’re implementing a new Collections feature, as well as account-wide Transmogrification. This makes Void Storage largely unnecessary for holding your Transmog items.It is our intention to not add the Void Storage feature to Cataclysm Classic.Guild Perks
The Guild Perks system has been streamlined for Cataclysm Classic. Guilds themselves do not gain levels, and item rewards are granted as players level up their guild reputation. In Cataclsym Classic, many perks are granted to guild members immediately upon joining a guild, and many perks that were associated with Guilds in original Cataclysm are now granted to all players by default.Two perks from original Cataclysm will not be available in Cataclysm Classic: Have Group, Will Travel and Cash Flow.Guild Finder and Guild Events Calendar
In original Cataclysm patch 4.1.0, a Guild Finder system and a Guild Events Calendar were added to World of Warcraft. We intend to add the Guild Finder and the Guild Events Calendar to Cataclysm Classic in a future patch, after the launch of Cataclysm content.Barbershop Closed Temporarily for Worgen
At the start of pre-patch, Worgen will not be able to access the Barbershop. Access will arrive in an update soon.Increased Drops in Wrath Classic DungeonsAs detailed here
, these increased drop rates for Wrath Classic dungeons will continue throughout the Cataclysm Classic pre-patch (and possibly thereafter).