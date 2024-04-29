This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Wowhead Gear Planner Tool Now Updated for Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
12 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Wowhead's Character Gear Planner Tool has been updated ahead of Cataclysm Classic, allowing you to plan your character progression through gear, enchants, sockets - and now, reforging!
Cataclysm Classic Gear Planner Tool
Cataclysm Classic Build Planner Tool
Same Sleek Look, Better Load Times
: We updated our Gear Planner for WotLK Classic to a new, sleek look - and now, it loads even faster! To view your character model, you'll need to swap to the
Dressing Room
tool, but this means your Gear Planner will load faster for those on-the-fly gear comparisons.
Getting Started
: On the left of the Gear Planner Tool, you'll be able to select a Class, Race, Stat Weights (which you can customize), and what Phase you want to make your character for. Once that is set up, you'll be able to add gear, gems, enchants, and more for your character.
Import Characters
: Once Cataclysm Classic launches, you'll be able to import your characters from live realms straight into the gear planner. To do this, you'll need to download the
Wowhead Client
, which will collect your character data while playing Cata Classic. This data is uploaded to Wowhead, saving your characters while increasing the accuracy of drop rates for items in the database!
Equipping Items
: By clicking on an item slot, such as the Head Slot, you'll see a list of items that can be equipped in that slot. Simply choose the gear you want, and it will be added to your planner.
Adding Enchants, Gems, and Sockets - And Now Reforging
: By selecting the Enchant slot and Gem Sockets beneath items, you can add Enchants and Gems to items. Additional features such as Blacksmith compatibility and Belt Buckles are also supported.
For Cata Classic, this system now supports Reforging as well - simply select the Reforge option on the gear slot of your choice, then navigate the dropdown menus to adjust the stat value on your gear. It's easy!
Saving and Sharing Sets
: In the top right section of the tool is a "Link" button, which allows you to bookmark the set to view later or share it with your guildmates!
If you have any feedback or suggestions about our class tools, talent calculators, or item database, please send an email to .
