Have Group Will Travel and Cash Flow Removed From Cata Classic

cash flow i totally get. gold is already stupid in classic but have group will travel is a bummer
LMAOOOOOOOO LUBE UP BOIS BLIZZARDS FKIN US TODAY!
why remove Have Group, Will Travel though? bruh
Don't even bother complaining these were obviously being removed for the same reason they were removed originally.
makes no sense to remove the teleport
If you're going to remove the raid summon, why not remove the raid res too?
What a freaking joke.
I know its to not get a more inflated gold economy but it would still help guilds provide consumables to raids etcI mean RMT is already inflating the gold
HGWT was broken. I remember summoning the raid to different points in TB to defend/attack stuff. A stealthy sneaks past a group of 10-15 defending a point, hides behind a building, does a cast, and *poof* an entire raid group is coming from behind and now on top of you before you can even call inc. Same deal with raids before they restricted it to just summoning people to the entrance. You had people stealth or death run through trash then just summon the rest of the group to the boss. If allowed to continue the behavior wouldn't have been good for the game long term. But I still can't get over how convenient it made gathering your raid. I wish meeting stones, on live, functioned like HGWT did. Where you get 2 people there, channel a summon, and everyone in the group gets a popup they can either accept or decline. Making gathering up for raids or M+ easier wouldn't be a bad thing.
Have Group Will Travel - Make it so that you need to be within 20 yards of a summoning stone. BOOM. Fixed the part that the devs didn't like.
Blizz making more dumb changes that no-one asked for is about what I'd expect lately.
Thank god they removed cash flow, Being guild-less in Wrath for the last few weeks was just constantly receiving whispers from those "social guilds".Mass summon removal is so annoying tho.
Cataclysm already the classic a lot of people are least looking forward to and now they're removing some of the only neat things unique to it?
damn so much for mass inviting to guild
I sure am going to miss cesspool social guilds with 999 members and a Guild Master who never seems to log on. Glad they confirmed Cash Flow is removed on purpose.
the teleport got removed back then because the community was trolling hard with it.
Social guilds were annoying but cash flow funded so many of my raid consumables back in Cata
Honestly could put 30 minutes of thought into each to create a form that is beneficial to non-botty guilds. Make CF related to players with exalted guild status to ward off the 999 player guilds with the offline GM (of course add more qualifiers, but c'mon that's alone a good start for the brainstorming process). HGWT could be made that the outdoor requirement be removed, and only works when within like 20 yards of a summoning stone. Other than that, just re-forces guilds to use the summon stone completely and/or give their friendly warlock some love. Not a huge loss, but for a fun little addition, it's removal sucks in its own right.
cash flow ig is because of wow token being added