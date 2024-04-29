Season 4 Hotfixes for April 29th - Neltharus Nerf

Chargath is the most frequent cause for my groups not completing the timer so I'm interested to see how this nerf affects future keys.
VDH nerfs when
Who exactly has or would delete their legendary weapon after the amount they invested into it, I mean its obvious it was a lot of people to necessitate an NPC for restoring them, but holy moly how many have actually deleted it XD.
Massive W on melt cast. Good change
That Melt change is absolutely massive and makes this key tremendously easier on Fortified. These mobs were absolutely satanic on high Fort keys in S2.
Why wasn’t the item upgrade vendor there a week ago? Oh right. Because no one at this company even plays their own game
bromach needs a nerf his damage is wild imo
how about a nerf for HOI third boss......wake up
That's OK, I've started to grow fond of my Flame Warped Curio that I got from my time walking cache.
Neet but we are still waiting indeed for a VDH nerf.
Leave VDH alone, if you pick one on your key its 75% or above that you will actually time it, and about balance.. Well, this game hasn't and wont have it (hunters survivability says hello here, paladins mobility in a near chair aswell). However, some dungeons do need nerfs, 3rd boss in Halls and 2nd in Nokhud as an example. Hope Blizz will look at it sooner than later