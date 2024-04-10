Free Character Transfers Coming to Wrath of the Lich King Classic Ahead of Cataclysm Launch



Hey all,In preparation for the launch of Cataclysm Classic, we will be closing our low-population realms. To prepare for this we are going to be opening Free Character Moves from these realms to other, higher population realms. We are also going to be utilizing the technology introduced recently in Season of Discovery to allow each of our destination realms to hold a far higher number of players than was previously possible.

|Sulfuras|----->|Faerlina|

|Sulfuras|----->|Benediction|

|Sulfuras|----->|Whitemane|

|Azuresong|----->|Mankrik|

|Azuresong|----->|Pagle|

|Azuresong|----->|Atiesh|

|Ashkandi|----->|Mankrik|

|Ashkandi|----->|Pagle|

|Ashkandi|----->|Atiesh|

|Windseeker|----->|Mankrik|

|Windseeker|----->|Pagle|

|Windseeker|----->|Atiesh|

|Westfall|----->|Mankrik|

|Westfall|----->|Pagle|

|Westfall|----->|Atiesh|

|Old Blanchy|----->|Mankrik|

|Old Blanchy|----->|Pagle|

|Old Blanchy|----->|Atiesh|

|Yojamba|----->|Remulos|

|Yojamba|----->|Arugal|

|Myzrael|----->|Mankrik|

|Myzrael|----->|Pagle|

|Myzrael|----->|Atiesh|

|Maladath|----->|Mankrik|

|Maladath|----->|Pagle|

|Maladath|----->|Atiesh|

|Angerforge|----->|Faerlina|

|Angerforge|----->|Benediction|

|Angerforge|----->|Whitemane|

|Earthfury|----->|Faerlina|

|Earthfury|----->|Benediction|

|Earthfury|----->|Whitemane|

|Skyfury|----->|Faerlina|

|Skyfury|----->|Benediction|

|Skyfury|----->|Whitemane|

|Eranikus|----->|Faerlina|

|Eranikus|----->|Benediction|

|Eranikus|----->|Whitemane|

If you are currently playing on one of the source realms, we’d encourage you to make preparations to move as soon as you are able to do so. We will be moving all remaining characters on these realms to a new destination at some point after the launch of Cataclysm Classic. Moving your character before launch will allow you to have a choice of where you end up, so we’d encourage you to do so as soon as possible.

