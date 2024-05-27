This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Every Raid Buff and Debuff in Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
52 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Wondering which combination of Classes to bring to the first Cataclysm Classic Raid this week? Our Raid Buffs and Debuffs Guide and
Raid Composition Tool
can help you organize your ideal Raid team!
Raid Buffs and Debuffs in Cataclysm Classic Cataclysm Classic Raid Composition Tool
The Raid Buffs and Debuffs Guide goes over every type of Buff and Debuff that groups may want to bring to Raid. This Guide also goes into detail about which classes and specs bring each of these powerful bonuses!
Additionally, our
Raid Composition Tool
is here to help Raid groups organize and make sure every Raid Buff and Debuff is covered! This tool allows users to hover over each Specialization to see which Buffs and Debuffs they will bring to a raid. Once a Specialization is added to the team, the number of Buffs, Debuffs, and unique Spells will automatically populate in the table.
Do you have your raid team ready to go on May 30th? Which Tier 11 Raid are you most looking forward to in Cataclysm Classic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Comment by
Needskill
on 2024-05-27T09:35:30-05:00
Crit from Ele Shaman stacks with hunter’s wolf crit buff.. gg!
Maybe more buffes bugged.
