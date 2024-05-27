This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Phase 1 Best in Slot Gear Guides on Wowhead - Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
14 minutes ago
by
Rokman
Cataclysm Classic Raids become available on May 30th! Our class writers have prepared Phase 1 Best in Slot Gear guides that will recommend the best gear for each class and role, with items sourced from Throne of the Four Winds, Blackwing Descent, and Bastion of Twilight. If you are looking for Pre-Raid Best in Slot,
you can click here to view that article
.
Throne of the Four Winds Raid Overview Blackwing Descent Raid Overview The Bastion of Twilight Raid Overview
Phase 1 Best-in-Slot Gear Guides for Cataclysm Classic Phase 1
Tank Phase 1 Best-in-Slot Gear Guides
Blood Death Knight BiS Feral Druid Bear BiS Protection Paladin BiS Protection Warrior BiS
Melee DPS Phase 1 Best-in-Slot Gear Guides
Frost Death Knight BiS Unholy Death Knight BiS Feral Druid Cat BiS Retribution Paladin BiS Assassination Rogue BiS Combat Rogue BiS Subtlety Rogue BiS Enhancement Shaman BiS Arms Warrior BiS Fury Warrior BiS
Ranged DPS Phase 1 Best-in-Slot Gear Guides
Balance Druid BiS Beast Mastery Hunter BiS Marksmanship Hunter BiS Survival Hunter BiS Arcane Mage BiS Fire Mage BiS Frost Mage BiS Shadow Priest BiS Elemental Shaman BiS Affliction Warlock BiS Demonology Warlock BiS Destruction Warlock BiS
Healer Phase 1 Best-in-Slot Gear Guides
Restoration Druid BiS Holy Paladin BiS Discipline Priest BiS Holy Priest BiS Restoration Shaman BiS
If you have any feedback or suggestions about our guides, tools, talent calculators, or item database, please send an email to .
