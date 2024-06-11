Cataclysm Classic Valor Tooltip Display Bug Will Be Fixed Soon





This is essentially a display-only issue and should be resolved fairly soon. On the back end you are still capped at 6400 for the season as of this week. Due to a display bug its incorrectly showing whatever current valor you had banked going into this week as your total earned for the season.



Example: My druid started this week with 250 banked so it visually shows 250/6400 but I spent 4550 on Pants + Gloves + Relic in previous weeks so my total earned is actually 4800.



We hope to get a fix for these tooltip/visual issues soon. Apologies for the confusion.



