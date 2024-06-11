Cataclysm Classic Valor Tooltip Display Bug Will Be Fixed Soon

I think the seasonal cap system is good, but it's strange they didn't do it from the beginning, nor had any kind of transparency about their plans. The classic team really needs to be more visible socially with their ideas of changes and QoL features.
You assume that they knew before that they will change it, and I highly doubt that.
There's an even more urgent bug that needs fixing. Currently capped at 7 heroic randoms to earn valor even though it was stated to be unlimited. It's impossible to "catch-up" on valor right now, which is entirely the point of the change.