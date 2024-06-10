Darkmoon Faire and Valor Points Changes in Cataclysm Classic - Increased Schedule, Rolling Seasonal Valor Cap

Starting this weekend, Darkmoon Faire will become available every two weeks, instead of once a month.

With regional realm restarts this week, Valor Points will behave like Conquest and the current weekly cap will be replaced with a rolling seasonal cap. If you’ve missed any Valor Points in previous weeks since Cataclysm Classic launched, you’ll now be able to catch up from those weeks.

There is no longer a cap to the number of times you may earn Valor Points from Random Dungeon Finder each week, up to your normal Valor Points cap.

The following changes will be made to the Darkmoon Faire schedule and the Valor Points cap in Cataclysm Classic: