Darkmoon Faire and Valor Points Changes in Cataclysm Classic - Increased Schedule, Rolling Seasonal Valor Cap

The following changes will be made to the Darkmoon Faire schedule and the Valor Points cap in Cataclysm Classic:Darkmoon Faire
Valor Points
- Starting this weekend, Darkmoon Faire will become available every two weeks, instead of once a month.
- With regional realm restarts this week, Valor Points will behave like Conquest and the current weekly cap will be replaced with a rolling seasonal cap. If you’ve missed any Valor Points in previous weeks since Cataclysm Classic launched, you’ll now be able to catch up from those weeks.
- There is no longer a cap to the number of times you may earn Valor Points from Random Dungeon Finder each week, up to your normal Valor Points cap.