Heroic Raid Wipe Bug in Cataclysm Classic - "You Are Already Locked"

Nobody cares about cata
we had 9/10 people without problem and one didn't get in, we let the one guy invite all other and he entered first, no problem for the rest.the bug startet with after council NHC we wanted cho'gall HC and the lead changed it, but we only got a 0.5sec loadscreen still in NHC but and no chance to change it again.
We had this issue had to workaround it a few times. It worked to have people zone in on normal, then once everyone is inside toggle to heroic. If everyone is already inside and the raid leader can’t flip it, have everyone except the raid leader log out, toggle to heroic, and logged in.
Had the same issue in BWD on Maloriak 25 man Heroic. In the end were forced to run on normal because even the RL was getting the bug.Also had it in BOT but were able to solve in that raid by having affected players hearth out and be summoned directly back into the raid.
Basically what we did was switch to normal, then everyone gets in , then switch to HC againI dont get why you gotta end everything on normal... and why Blizzzzzard arent fixing this issue asap...
It is more than BOT. We had this issue on BWD. If you have any bosses defeated and the instance set to heroic mode you cannot zone in. Even releasing but taking a rez from someone inside is inconsistent. A handful of us accepted a rez and it teleported us outside about 100 feet in the air where we were flying on gryphons. Our workaround was disband raid, raid leader sets to normal, everyone zone in, switch to heroic. After that we just never had anyone release on a wipe/death and it was okay.
My work around is this:Tuesday say you do 3/5 Heroic BOTThursday you want to do BOT again but the lockout error is happening, do the following:Start the raid group on a lvl 85 that has not done (preferably) ANY raid lock, then just have everyone zone in. You can then pass lead off.I've tested the above workaround and had no issues at all, even when you wipe. You can zone in just fine.
Same happened us in BWD, we started a raid on wednesday, cleared out on normal, only Atra was left alive because we wanted to hc it on sunday.On sunday we got 1 person who wasnt there with us at wednesday, he accepted our hc id, but got a totally different hc id.. after one wipe we couldnt enter any more on hc.. After it was totally bugged, it said we are on hc, but the bosses hp and loot was normal.. :c
blizz can you fix the council bug so you dont have to wipe just cause the fire boss didnt spawn the fire line and half the raid gets frozen