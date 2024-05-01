This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Cataclysm Classic Leveling Guides Are Now Live!
Cata
Posted
1 hr 26 min ago
by
PopularTopular
With
Cataclysm Classic Pre-Patch now live
, we've put together a list of all of our Cataclysm Classic Leveling Guides! From Blood Death Knight to Protection Warrior Leveling and everything in between, we've got tips, tricks, & strategies to help you reach max level efficiently ahead of Cataclysm's launch on May 20th!
Cataclysm Classic Leveling Guide Overview Cataclysm Classic Pre-Patch Overview Guide
Which is more efficient, questing or dungeons? Does grinding experience from mobs still hold up? What about group versus solo experience? All these questions and more are covered in our comprehensive guide - including which zones to level in at different levels, how Professions play a role in the leveling process, and best leveling practices to get you to max level in no time.
Class Leveling Guides in Cataclysm Classic
Our class writers have developed leveling guides for every class and spec in Cataclysm Classic. This includes information on best leveling specs and talents, new abilities to train, gear, leveling consumables, and glyphs. If you are unsure about which spec to choose while leveling, these guides will also tell you which specs are and are not recommended for leveling.
Blood Death Knight Leveling Frost Death Knight Leveling Unholy Death Knight Leveling
Balance Druid Leveling Feral DPS Druid Leveling Feral Tank Druid Leveling Restoration Druid Leveling
Beast Mastery Hunter Leveling Marksmanship Hunter Leveling Survival Hunter Leveling
Arcane Mage Leveling Frost Mage Leveling Fire Mage Leveling
Holy Paladin Leveling Protection Paladin Leveling Retribution Paladin Leveling
Discipline Priest Leveling Holy Priest Leveling Shadow Priest Leveling
Assassination Rogue Leveling Combat Rogue Leveling Subtlety Rogue Leveling
Elemental Shaman Leveling Enhancement Shaman Leveling Restoration Shaman Leveling
Affliction Warlock Leveling Demonology Warlock Leveling Destruction Warlock Leveling
Arms Warrior Leveling Fury Warrior Leveling Protection Warrior Leveling
While players won't be able to reach level 85 yet, Deathwing's destruction has affected many zones on Azeroth that players can explore on their way to level 80. What are your favorite leveling zones in Cataclysm? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Comment by
Gigaovgodd
on 2024-05-01T13:59:30-05:00
:O
