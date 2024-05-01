Cataclysm Classic Leveling Guides Are Now Live!





Class Leveling Guides in Cataclysm Classic

Our class writers have developed leveling guides for every class and spec in Cataclysm Classic. This includes information on best leveling specs and talents, new abilities to train, gear, leveling consumables, and glyphs. If you are unsure about which spec to choose while leveling, these guides will also tell you which specs are and are not recommended for leveling.



Blood Death Knight Leveling Frost Death Knight Leveling Unholy Death Knight Leveling



Balance Druid Leveling Feral DPS Druid Leveling Feral Tank Druid Leveling Restoration Druid Leveling



Beast Mastery Hunter Leveling Marksmanship Hunter Leveling Survival Hunter Leveling



Arcane Mage Leveling Frost Mage Leveling Fire Mage Leveling



Holy Paladin Leveling Protection Paladin Leveling Retribution Paladin Leveling



Discipline Priest Leveling Holy Priest Leveling Shadow Priest Leveling



Assassination Rogue Leveling Combat Rogue Leveling Subtlety Rogue Leveling



Elemental Shaman Leveling Enhancement Shaman Leveling Restoration Shaman Leveling



Affliction Warlock Leveling Demonology Warlock Leveling Destruction Warlock Leveling



Arms Warrior Leveling Fury Warrior Leveling Protection Warrior Leveling



