Cataclysm Classic Pre-Patch is Now Live!

only in na
Isn't the launch Global, as usual?Or are EU waiting until Wednesday Noon when the scheduled maintenance in a few hours ends?
EU on Wednesday.Don't worry, we're Beta Testing the Pre-patch for y'all again
Where's the modern AH?
I really don't expect anything good from Blizard. Failing as usual.
This login screen infinitely better than dragonflight's ever was. How did cata do better job at being an expansion about dragons and elementals, than dragonflight which was supposed to focus fully on the dragons, not tea parties. The login screens are actually very accurately indicating this difference.
bruh thanks for the bait
Pre patch event entirely skipped. Sigh.
So... no fresh or old servers getting faction balance locked, GDKP banned, etc? Dead gaem literally.Why the #$%^ would I ever want to play on a single-faction megaserver? Why? I'm rolling alliance on the horde-only pvp one then, try and stop me.