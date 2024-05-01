Patch 10.2.7 Dark Heart In-Game Cinematic

Ah, we in it nowI can't wait
Two old friends reunited in such a natural dialogue while adressing the matter at hand, the expressions, the voices, I love this cinematic, I wish we can see more about the stranded family in the expansion
fix retail and don´t release fricking cinematics.
Am I crazy was her voice always that autotuned?
World of Alliancecraft
khadgar's head is too small it looks like he's got microcephaly
? y she look like that? new war within media details look NOTHING like that character that appeared just now in this videowat goin on here?
And so the World Soul Saga begins.
we have been chatting about our feelings for so long..please.. time to give us some WARcraft
This looks better than her war within model. The new armor looks too much like Tyrande's night warrior color scheme.
What's the Dark Heart ?
Classic Khadgar...