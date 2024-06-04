A Tragedy in Three Parts: The Bugs of Cataclysm PvP Season 9

ok?
Holyyyy a wowhead post thats real af, let this writer cook more!
Has Blizzard ever clarified on the whole "You can use the Vanilla Honor Gear for Transmog" thing? None of it seems to unlock on my Paladin.
I mean they couldnt fix Ring of Valor arena ENTIRE wotlk so don't expect to be playing the new BG's anytime soon aswell kek
It's a shame that people like this guy write for Cataclysm that literally no one cares about. Would like to see more posts like this instead of the AI wowhead clickbait articles from questionably hired "writers".
LET THIS WRITER COOK! EXPOSE THOSE FRAUDS!
They need to roll back the people that got full sets. Anything short of that is effed.