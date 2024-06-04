A Tragedy in Three Parts: The Bugs of Cataclysm PvP Season 9

Part 1: Overpowered Crafted Gear

Part 2: Missing Honor Vendors





There is no honor vendor for level 85 Bloodthirsty gear in the Stormwind War Room. Please add so we can spend our cap and start farming honor!

Part 3: Disabled Battlegrounds

Missing Battlegrounds

May 28, 2024



Cataclysm Classic



The Twin Peaks battleground is temporarily unavailable while some issues are addressed.

June 3, 2024

I got it in rbgs too, but not non rated battleground, also haven’t heard of anyone getting twin peaks in rated or non rated

June 3, 2024

Nope, you can try queueing up specifically in game and the queue time will be unavailable and never pop

Conquest Bug... or Exploit?

May 28th, 2024

Apparently when you spend your conquest points, it removes the conquest that is totaled in your cap for the week. People are literally getting full conquest gear on day 1 of the season.

If you are even remotely late to the start, you are already significantly behind all of the people playing non-stop all day long.

Can we do something about this?

Earlier today, in order to address an issue with items that can be purchased for Conquest, we sent all of the Conquest vendors on a vacation.



We’ve been working diligently to understand and fix the issue, but it has turned out to be a particularly tricky one. At this time, we don’t know how long it’s going to take to fix.



Something we do know is – we’ll probably have to do realm restarts to make the fix for this work correctly and bring the Conquest vendors back from their trip. So you can keep an eye out for scheduled realm restarts to know when we have it all sorted.



Thank you for your patience!

The realm restarts are scheduled for 7:00 a.m. PDT tomorrow (May 30).



We expect the vendors to spawn as expected when realms come back up.

All's Well That Ends... Not As Bad As It Could Have