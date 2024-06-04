This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Blizzard Confirms Separate 10-Player and 25-Player Lockouts for Baradin Hold in Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
14 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has updated the
Cataclysm Classic Launch Notes
to confirm that the Baradin Hold 10-player and 25-player Raid Lockouts will remain separate in Phase 1 of Cataclysm Classic.
Baradin Hold Lockouts
In this first phase of Cataclysm Classic, Baradin Hold allows players to complete both the 10-player and the 25-player versions of the raid each week. There is not a shared weekly lockout between the two versions of the raid.
Baradin Hold Raid Overview Baradin Hold Raid Loot Guide
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Mrmerr
on 2024-06-04T18:41:01-05:00
Why tho? Why not share the other ones too?
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News