May 22nd Cataclysm Classic Hotfix - Crafted iLevel 377 Gear Adjusted Down to iLevel 339

Fixed a bug preventing Diabolical Plans from dropping in Ashenvale for Horde players wanting to do “Never Again”.

Cataclysm Honor Vendors should now be available in Stormwind and Orgrimmar to purchase ilvl 352 Blue PvP Gear for Honor Points.



Conquest and Elite Conquest vendors will not sell anything until Arena Season 9 begins with next week’s regional resets.

Fixed a bug with theFixed a bug preventing Engineers and Alchemists from making discoveries while crafting.Crafted “Vicious” gear that was unintentionally created at item level 377 has been adjusted to item level 339.In “Stonefather’s Boon”, the Stonefather’s Boon buff duration has been reduced to 10 seconds (was 3 minutes).Fixed some quest issues. Erunak Stonespeaker should now still be visible to players who have advanced further in the quest line at the original location to turn in “Call of Duty”. “All or Nothing”, “Blood and Thunder”, and “Defending the Rift” should no longer fail to complete if you are sitting or mounted.