WotLK Classic Phase 4 DPS Rankings - Icecrown Citadel Week 27
Wrath
Posted
1 hr 35 min ago
by
Anshlun
Today, we are looking at the DPS rankings during the week of April 9th for Wrath of the Lich King Classic in Icecrown Citadel. For this analysis, we will use data provided by
Warcraft Logs Icecrown Citadel statistics
.
Warcraft Logs' Icecrown Citadel Statistics
Disclaimers and Source
The data for this article was taken from the
Icecrown Citadel Statistics Page on Warcraft Logs
. We will be looking at data for the 95th percentile, plus showing the overall results to paint a better picture.
The idea of this article is to give a perspective of the current state of class balance for Wrath Classic, meaning this is an
incomplete picture of Phase 4 balance
.
We say perspective, as there are inherent biases in looking at the data this way.
Specs considered underpowered are generally played less and tend to appear weaker than they are.
This happens as many performance-oriented players tend to play the strongest spec or class, increasing the gap between top and bottom specs even further.
Position of specs for the 95th percentile might be skewed by alternative strategies and parse funneling. We're including the chart showing all percentiles' results to paint a better picture for all specs.
Statistics displayed on Warcraft Logs use the highest difficulty available for each boss, so these rankings are for boss encounters with Hardmodes activated.
DPS Rankings in Phase 4 - Icecrown Citadel Week of April 9th
95th Percentile Statistics
Class Guides for Phases 4 and 5
For more information on Phase 4 and 5 of Wrath Classic specs, check out our Class Guides!
Blood DKFrost DKUnholy DK
Balance DruidFeral Druid DPSFeral Druid TankRestoration Druid
Beast Mastery HunterMarksmanship HunterSurvival Hunter
Arcane MageFire MageFrost Mage
Holy PaladinProtection PaladinRetribution Paladin
Discipline PriestHoly PriestShadow Priest
Assassination RogueCombat RogueSubtlety Rogue
Elemental ShamanEnhancement ShamanRestoration Shaman
Affliction WarlockDemonology WarlockDestruction Warlock
Arms WarriorFury WarriorProtection Warrior
