What to do Before Cataclysm Classic - Guide Highlight
Wrath
Posted
1 hr 56 min ago
by
Passionate
With Cataclysm Classic fast approaching, many Classic players are interested in picking up some of the achievements and rewards that will be removed when Cataclysm Pre-Patch is enabled. We've prepared a guide that covers each reward, quest, and achievement that will be removed or changed, for those players looking to collect everything!
What to do Before Cataclysm Classic
List of some things to do before Cataclysm Classic
This is just a list of some of the items and achievements being removed in Cataclysm Classic or significantly changing, such as Mimiron's Head or Invincible's Reins. Be sure to check out the full guide for more information!
Swift Razzashi Raptor
&
Swift Zulian Tiger
Crusader's White Warhorse
&
Crusader's Black Warhorse
Swift Alliance Steed
&
Swift Horde Wolf
Mimiron's Head
&
Invincible's Reins
Rhok'delar, Longbow of the Ancient Keepers
and
Lok'delar, Stave of the Ancient Keepers
Benediction
&
Anathema
Scarab Lord Weapons
Dungeon Set 1 & Tier 0.5
&
&
Paladin & Warlock Mount Quests
Dartol's Rod of Transformation
... and more! Check out full guide here!
1
Comment by
Linkcasper
on 2024-03-21T16:42:11-05:00
Nothing
Comment by
IKLFax
on 2024-03-21T17:10:53-05:00
Uninstall
1
