Increased Dungeon and Raid Drops - Shadowfrost Shards, Fragments of Val'anyr, Tier Tokens

Get Increased Dungeon Drops

All Icecrown Citadel 25-player Normal and Heroic bosses are now guaranteed to drop 1 Shadowfrost Shard.

All Icecrown Citadel 25-player Normal and Heroic end wing bosses and The Lich King now drop 2 guaranteed Shadowfrost Shards (up from 1.)

All Icecrown Citadel 25-player Heroic end wing bosses now drop one additional Heroic tier token.

The Lich King now drops 2 additional Heroic tier tokens on 25-player Heroic difficulty.

All "Hard Mode" encounters in the 25-player version of Ulduar are now guaranteed to drop 1 Fragment of Val'anyr. Please note that Algalon and "Zero Light" Yogg-Saron are unchanged and drop the same number of Fragments as they did previously as they were already very generous with their Fragment drops.

To celebrate the launch of Operation Gnomeregan and Zalazane's Fall and the coming of, we've made several limited-time adjustments to Defense Protocol: Gamma dungeons as well as the acquisition rate of Heroic tier tokens in 25-player Icecrown Citadel. There are also additional limited-time adjustments to the acquisition rates of Fragments of Val'anyr and Shadowfrost Shards in Ulduar and Icecrown Citadel, respectively. All Defense Protocol Gamma bosses now drop 2 Defiler's Scourgestones (up from 1.) Here are the changes players can expect:These changes will take effect with each region's regularly occurring maintenance beginning the week of March 26 and will remain in place until the end of the Cataclysm Classic pre-patch period.