Xal'atath's Bargain: Devour is This Week's Mythic+ Affix

"The level 4 affix this week is Fortified Fortified meaning that bosses will be harder! "That's not what fortified means.
Fortified means trash is harder, not bosses
Fortified means bosses will be harder? News to me! 😂
Wait...so this week we need to make a list of all classes who can dispel? Sorry warriors....guess you ain't getting invited this week. Unless I'm misunderstanding this affix. Do I pick up Detox as Brewmaster for this week?
"The level 4 affix this week is Fortified Fortified meaning that bosses will be harder!"uhm NO !
Welcome back healer affix. No DPS will deal with it at all. Have fun waiting even longer for a healer. Good game design.
Article needs a correction. You guys have Fortified and Tyrannical backwards. :PActually looks like a good push week, most classes have some type of dispel or cleanse to quickly remove the debuff from the Affix, making it a non-issue.
How much healing? Will this just get sorted passively?
Shammy poison cleanse totem
Play the Dungeon, NOT the Affix.Too bad.We lied.Haha!
Poison Cleansing Totem goes brrrrr!
Does poison cleansing totem work for this?
Fortified is trash is harder, not bosses lol
Do you not understand what fortified is?
No one proof reads anymore?