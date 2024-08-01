Xal'atath Invades Content Creator Streams and Videos Ahead of the War Within

Awesome! Thats what i pay 13€/month for. Who needs a good pre event or a working game if you can watch some random Youtubers you never heard before getting invaded by some video effect.
Cool idea :) would like to see more in the future
This is great on Blizzard, the amount of work needed to do this is just great to see
The commenter above me has no joy or whimsy in their heart.This is fun!
wanted to be the first to type here before hateful replies from people who wish Xal'atath spoke to them aswell but they beat me already
Very cute marketing campaign. Very hype : )
You missed the one from Preach, its on his Twitter
holy this is corny
Looking forward to expansion. The event is a lag fest as always. They've learnt nothing across the years of developing huge events.About the creator thing I really want to say it's good idea, but I cringe at it in every single of these videos, at least it was not that much effort sunk I guess.
Wait, this wasn't just them trying to be cringe? I just thought they were trying to be funny and doing impersonations.
i want that to happen to me:( but im not that big of a content creator
Preach also posted one on his Twitter here (comes from this video)
I for one am glad our sub money was wasted on a cringe grifter moment instead of going towards making sure the pre patch was polished and had actual content for the Month we're stuck with it.
Lame, But it let's you know who is on their payroll. Always good to know who is bought and paid for.
playable Gnolls..please.. *sigh*
I know I'm in the minority, but... I love these.