Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 319

Is botting ruining the economy?Yes./end article
"Is Botting Ruining the Economy?" Are we still asking this? Yes ofc it ruins the economy for most people. Because of bots all raw gold farms were nerfed. Because of bots gathering professions are not viable method of making gold excluding few weeks at a start of expansion/major patch. Casual players are struggling for gold. I know world quest exist but unless you run them on multiple alts they barely yield enough gold to participate in m+/raid for repairs alone. Im sure region AH didnt help gathering as well but its mostly bots. Every time i go wm on in zaralek i can see dozens of them swarming around a node. Its not difficult to ban them (if someone wants to).
Are we at the point now where we're recommending disenchanting AH purchases as a means to gold-making?Assuming you can find items that D/E for more than their sale price, that amounts to a very, very, very measly amount of gold (or even just silver) per D/E. That is not a viable goldmaking strategy at all.I also can't really support using TSM for much of anything anymore. Is it still being developed? I guess it is perhaps? But is it really worth using an addon that loves to constantly spam your screen with a giant block box demanding you report errors to TSM devs? No, it isn't, especially when you're in the middle of a key or arena and now half of your screen is blocked by a box that constantly spams itself with no option to prevent it from popping up at all.
Is "Botting" ruining the economy?No... 😶 Are "Human Beings" who actually set up and use those "Bots" ruining the economy?YES! 😠Don't blame the bots, blame the baddies who use them. 😑