Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 319

Is Botting Ruining the Economy?



I know there has been a lot of talk about bots and how bad the situation is.. but everyone needs to know its about to get way worse. Enter AI.



Take a look a Google's new research paper on SIMA:



The most important quote from the article:



"Our AI agent doesn’t need access to a game's source code, nor bespoke APIs. It requires just two inputs: the images on screen, and simple, natural-language instructions provided by the user. SIMA uses keyboard and mouse outputs to control the games’ central character to carry out these instructions. This simple interface is what humans use, meaning SIMA can potentially interact with any virtual environment. "



It won't be long before solutions like this are out in the open and undetectable versions begin to pop up. Since SIMA actually plays the game by looking at the screen and entering keyboard and mouse inputs it will look like human behavior. At first it will be rudimentary.. but gains in the next 3-5 years will completely change gaming. This isnt publically available for now, but competition will come.



This is an unwinnable fight. Truthfully I fear that it may ruin competitive games altogether. Wow PVP is no exception. Where there is money to be made, bots will follow. They'll work completely different and will be insanely intelligent.



Edit:



There is a massive difference between this and a pixel bot. AI watches every frame, and the changes inbetween frames. Then it understands what is happening and makes inputs through keyboard and mouse to meet its objectives. Its literally doing what your brain is doing. All it needs to do is watch the screen.

I know there has been a lot of talk about bots and how bad the situation is.. but everyone needs to know its about to get way worse. Enter AI.Take a look a Google's new research paper on SIMA: https://deepmind.google/discover/blog/sima-generalist-ai-agent-for-3d-virtual-environments/ The most important quote from the article:"Our AI agent doesn’t need access to a game's source code, nor bespoke APIs. It requires just two inputs: the images on screen, and simple, natural-language instructions provided by the user. SIMA uses keyboard and mouse outputs to control the games’ central character to carry out these instructions. This simple interface is what humans use, meaning SIMA can potentially interact with any virtual environment. "It won't be long before solutions like this are out in the open and undetectable versions begin to pop up. Since SIMA actually plays the game by looking at the screen and entering keyboard and mouse inputs it will look like human behavior. At first it will be rudimentary.. but gains in the next 3-5 years will completely change gaming. This isnt publically available for now, but competition will come.This is an unwinnable fight. Truthfully I fear that it may ruin competitive games altogether. Wow PVP is no exception. Where there is money to be made, bots will follow. They'll work completely different and will be insanely intelligent.Edit:There is a massive difference between this and a pixel bot. AI watches every frame, and the changes inbetween frames. Then itwhat is happening and makes inputs through keyboard and mouse to meet its objectives. Its literally doing what your brain is doing. All it needs to do is watch the screen.

Vendor prices of items has massively reduced over time, especially from old dungeons.

Vendor shuffles has been balanced with expensive vendor reagents (remember Relics of the Past?).

The region wide auction house has crashed the prices of commodities to the lowest common denominator.

It can be used to pay for gametime.

It can be used to buy BoEs.

It can be used to pay for carries.

It can be used for expensive mounts like the Brutosaur.

Bruh I played 2019-2022 classic and retail, trains of bots on both and it never ended. Just kills my drive to farm or grind anything whenever I see it.



I don’t expect anything to change as many “AAA” games are like this, and a big company isn’t going to spend resources on stopping something that generates revenue.



Also that’d be a nail in the coffin for me as a PvP player. I love WoW PvP but it has always been neglected by devs when it could be so much better with a little more attention. But paying to lose rank against competent bots? Naw I’m good man.



It's already been ruined for the longest time, not just from bots but also just the game design shifting, making tons of items lose a lot of their value. People rarely want to buy anything besides mats these days, and nearly every method of making gold that was simple and relaxed has been run into the ground. I honestly don't even know what could fix it at this point, outside of some kind of huge item sink or something.

Don't Forget Disenchant Searches

TSM in Retail & Classic



tl:dr - TSM is alive and well!



Ok not trying to start a war, honest legit question here.



The Tradskillmaster website seems almost empty of content, daily deals, etc. are all empty.



The addon itself seems to have some serious issues with crafting (though auctioning works fine as far as I can tell) .



I'm not angry, please don't misunderstand, but I'm not seeing the engagement and enthusiasm from the community in general that I used to, and I'm hearing a lot about tools like craftsim.



In my own experience I had trouble getting even basic mats to sell at default settings (ore, cloth, leather, that almost always sells).



In retail, Dragonflight is TSM still the "goto" auction addon?



I'm more than willing to accept that the problem is me, I haven't played in almost 2 years, and a lot has changed. I just want to know if I should be expending my effort getting TSM to do what I want (especially with the Website/great-deals not working) or if I should be concentrating my efforts elsewhere.



FWIW: for me, it's not necessarily about making a ton of money (although that's nice) it's the process, the AH as almost a mini-game inside WoW, flipping low auctions etc, that experience in and of itself was fun for me.





Well since you've been away so long you might have to relearn the landscape especially after cross server trading. Think now you have to figure out what TSM is strong for and look for the other tools people are using.



People are using things like PBS and API snipers to scan multiple realms to get "good deals." If you're looking for a bunch of things that are posted slightly lower than what they normally sell for then TSM is still probably the best it just takes a really long time to scan.



E.G. I use API sniper to tell me what servers I need to log for speed items every hour, I log on that server, then use TSM scan to find the item for me. It's not a general scan, it's a targeted scan (only looking for a few items) with TSM since it's the best for finding it once I know what server it's on.



There's other tools around for "good deals" just have to find them e.g. the one below still uses TSM data anyway:



https://saddlebagexchange.com/wow/best-deals



https://saddlebagexchange.com/wow/shortages/commodities

Well since you've been away so long you might have to relearn the landscape especially after cross server trading. Think now you have to figure out what TSM is strong for and look for the other tools people are using.People are using things like PBS and API snipers to scan multiple realms to get "good deals." If you're looking for a bunch of things that are posted slightly lower than what they normally sell for then TSM is still probably the best it just takes a really long time to scan.E.G. I use API sniper to tell me what servers I need to log for speed items every hour, I log on that server, then use TSM scan to find the item for me. It's not a general scan, it's a targeted scan (only looking for a few items) with TSM since it's the best for finding it once I know what server it's on.There's other tools around for "good deals" just have to find them e.g. the one below still uses TSM data anyway:

Fishing for WotLK Classic

Further Reading