Season of Discovery Phase 3 DPS Rankings - Sunken Temple Opening Week

Meanwhile the top 4 got 2x 1H epics with insane effects to obtain, and they're stil MILES above others.Ret as the worst melee dps class 3rd phase in a row cause weird ass blizzard wants shockadin to be a thing, scuffing up every rune combination with forced setups. And their bis weapon is obtained in previous phase (Pummeler).Thanks for not listening at all-Pala community
meme client balancing.
Why are we even playing? This was CLEARLY untested and rushed.
Just want to thank hunters for blocking the nerf bat for enhancement once again.
Ya i don't trust this due to before the nerf some dps had the sandstorm trinket
Showing healers and tanks in the screenshots doesn't show the discrepancy that melee are dominating as much as they are. All casters are at the bottom if you go on WCL
Somehow I get the feeling that we will see crying hunters on reddit soon again. Buhuuu make ranged hunter viable, its only 4th on meter, total trash