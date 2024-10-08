WoW 20th Anniversary Secrets Schedule Revealed - Starting October 28th and November 4th

Often a thankless job, guest relations has a new volunteer, Alyx, stepping into the role with the lofty hopes of doing a better job than their predecessor. As visitors pour into the celebration, Alyx is under pressure and could use a little help making it an event to remember. Thankfully, they have found a secret-sleuthing tuskarr family who have become the perfect helpers in getting players up to speed with the tools of the secrets trade.



Assist Alyx each week with resolving new guest mysteries by using your new secret-finding skills, and be on the lookout for stolen celebration goods. Follow the rumors and solve the mystery— if you can. We’re counting on you, secret finders.



Players can begin working on the initial secrets beginning on October 28 with additional secrets opening up on November 4.