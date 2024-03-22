World of Warcraft Student Art Contest 2023 Winners

Presented by Blizzard Entertainment’s Early Careers and World of Warcraft development teams, the thirteenth annual World of Warcraft Student Art Contest
has drawn to a close. After some fervent debate and impassioned deliberation, our judges sifted through the many remarkable entries and identified the winning entries.Check out the winners and runners-up below for each of the four categories.
Environment Art Category
Winner
"Glade of Ysera"Joshua TyerLaguna College of Art and Design
Runner-Up
"Journey to Oasis"Fred OsbornCollege for Creative Studies
Runner-Up
"Forge in Darkmaul Plains"Kyle ChenUniversity of Central Florida
Character Art Category
Winner
"Sphynx Cat Desert Assassin"Ryle SammutSavannah College of Art and Design
Runner-Up
"Heartsbane Refugee: Worshipper of Elune"Jonathan NhimDigiPen Institute of Technology
Runner-Up
"Heebo the Hippo"Andrew MoonDigiPen Institute of Technology
FX Category
Winner
"Arcane Rain"Quynh TonFerris State University
Runner-Up
"Moonkin, Nebula Beam"Christian BacaFull Sail University
Animation Category
Winner
"Two-Hit Combo Attack"Theresa ChangCalifornia College of the Arts
Runner-Up
"Two Hit Attack"Hee Seung ChungSchool of Visual Arts
Winners from each category will participate in a 1-hour virtual mentorship with a Senior Blizzard Artist and more.Visit our contest announcement
to see a complete list of prizes.