World of Warcraft Student Art Contest 2023 Winners

Environment Art Category

Character Art Category

FX Category

Animation Category

Presented by Blizzard Entertainment’s Early Careers and World of Warcraft development teams, the thirteenth annual World of Warcraft Student Art Contest has drawn to a close. After some fervent debate and impassioned deliberation, our judges sifted through the many remarkable entries and identified the winning entries.Check out the winners and runners-up below for each of the four categories.Winner"Glade of Ysera"Runner-Up"Journey to Oasis"Runner-Up"Forge in Darkmaul Plains"Winner"Sphynx Cat Desert Assassin"Runner-Up"Heartsbane Refugee: Worshipper of Elune"Runner-Up"Heebo the Hippo"Winner"Arcane Rain"Runner-Up"Moonkin, Nebula Beam"Winner"Two-Hit Combo Attack"Runner-Up"Two Hit Attack"Winners from each category will participate in a 1-hour virtual mentorship with a Senior Blizzard Artist and more.Visit our contest announcement to see a complete list of prizes.