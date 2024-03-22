Dragonflight Season 3: Break the Meta and Meta vs Meta by Raider.IO

Who cares, would rather watch the Plunderstorm tournament tbh. New content versus snoozefest.
More like parse hunters am I right
why isnt ret in btm?
So this means No season 4 till after this BTM event...
Yay my favorite time of season
I feel like if there was a title for the top % for each class/spec as well then maybe more people would just play what they want to play. Also, how is Fury Warrior considered meta? lol
Lol
there are all the classes that I play 😢
so is the only reward a banner toy? and game time for only 72 people so I will never get it?off meta players deserve more love
Every key is a break the meta key.. Hey fellow Shaman Mains 👍
Why is blood dk not here ? does 0.2% means its meta ? lol
oh sweet only 2/3s of my specs are off meta this season, much better than last seasons. RiP Dk