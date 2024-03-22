Dragonflight Season 3: Break the Meta and Meta vs Meta by Raider.IO

Raider.IO

Complete 2 MVM-Eligible dungeons at +17 or higher and earn the exclusive Dreaming Banner of the Aspects!

and earn the exclusive Dreaming Banner of the Aspects! Push MVM-Eligible dungeons and get yourself to the top of the Vengeance and Havoc Leaderboards to win 60 days WoW Gametime

Each MVM-Eligible dungeon completed while using the Raider.IO Desktop Client with Live Tracking enabled will also earn you a raffle entry to win the BTM Prize Bundle

In past BTM events, we have always, as a rule, made sure to include at least one spec per class. This is done to ensure that nobody is barred from participating in the event, if they happen to only have one character and it just so happens to be one where every spec is considered “meta”. However, this time around we’re straying from this rule, and we can blame the Demon Hunters for this one!Unfortunately, both Demon Hunter specs are so incredibly strong this Season, that we feel it would be counter to the purpose and integrity of Break the Meta to include either of them. Vengeance would certainly be ineligible, but Havoc is also so prominent in higher keys right now, that if we included it just for the purpose of having Demon Hunters be eligible, we would just see the highest keys being completed by triple DH groups.But we don’t want to leave all our Demon Hunter friends hanging, so we’re happy to introduce a brand new special event: Meta vs. Meta!MVM will work similarly to Break the Meta, with the same prize offerings listed above, but in order to have a dungeon be considered MVM-Eligible, it must be completed in-time and contain ONLY Demon Hunters! That’s right, this is a 5x Demon Hunter event… an Eyebeam Extravaganza!