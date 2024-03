Dragonflight Season 3: Break the Meta and Meta vs Meta by Raider.IO

Break the Meta

Affliction Warlock, Arcane Mage, Arms Warrior, Assassination Rogue, Destruction Warlock, Devastation Evoker, Elemental Shaman, Enhancement Shaman, Feral Druid, Frost Death Knight, Marksmanship Hunter, Subtlety Rogue, Survival Hunter, Unholy Death Knight, and Windwalker Monk. Healers: Holy Paladin, Holy Priest, Preservation Evoker, and Restoration Shaman.



Region Tournament Dates

North America & Oceania April 2nd - 16th

Europe April 3rd - 17th

Taiwan & Korea April 4th - 18th





Break the Meta is a special event developed to showcase and highlight each Season’s off-meta specs and classes. During the Competition Period, any Mythic+ keystone completed in-time on LIVE servers, with a group made up entirely of the BTM-Eligible Specs , will be counted towards the event. You’ll need to Register via the BTM Dragonflight Season 3 Event Hub for your runs to show up on the Leaderboards and to be eligible to win the amazing prizes.The Competition Period lasts for the following dates and will begin and end with each region’s respective weekly server reset times:BTM participation will be on an individual basis, and completed via the BTM Registration Form . This means that you can play with any number of people throughout the event in various groups, and it will not affect your prize eligibility or progress, as long as every member of the group plays a BTM-Eligible spec . Registration is open NOW and will close at 11:59pm PDT on April 20th, 2024.

Meta vs. Meta

Raider.IO

Complete 2 MVM-Eligible dungeons at +17 or higher and earn the exclusive Dreaming Banner of the Aspects!

and earn the exclusive Dreaming Banner of the Aspects! Push MVM-Eligible dungeons and get yourself to the top of the Vengeance and Havoc Leaderboards to win 60 days WoW Gametime

Each MVM-Eligible dungeon completed while using the Raider.IO Desktop Client with Live Tracking enabled will also earn you a raffle entry to win the BTM Prize Bundle

In past BTM events, we have always, as a rule, made sure to include at least one spec per class. This is done to ensure that nobody is barred from participating in the event, if they happen to only have one character and it just so happens to be one where every spec is considered “meta”. However, this time around we’re straying from this rule, and we can blame the Demon Hunters for this one!Unfortunately, both Demon Hunter specs are so incredibly strong this Season, that we feel it would be counter to the purpose and integrity of Break the Meta to include either of them. Vengeance would certainly be ineligible, but Havoc is also so prominent in higher keys right now, that if we included it just for the purpose of having Demon Hunters be eligible, we would just see the highest keys being completed by triple DH groups.But we don’t want to leave all our Demon Hunter friends hanging, so we’re happy to introduce a brand new special event: Meta vs. Meta!MVM will work similarly to Break the Meta, with the same prize offerings listed above, but in order to have a dungeon be considered MVM-Eligible, it must be completed in-time and contain ONLY Demon Hunters! That’s right, this is a 5x Demon Hunter event… an Eyebeam Extravaganza!

