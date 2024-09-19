This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
World First Mythic Broodtwister by Liquid in Nerub-ar Palace
Posted
1 hr 1 min ago
by
Archimtiros
After more than 115 pulls, Liquid has defeated Mythic Broodtwister Ovi'nax, the fifth boss in the Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First! Check out their
victory on Twitch
.
Mythic Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First Coverage
Group Composition
2 Tanks: 2 Blood Death Knights
3 Healers: 1 Holy Priest, 2 Preservation Evokers
10 Melee: 3 Fury Warriors, 1 Enhancement Shaman, 1 Assassination Rogue, 2 Frost Death Knights, 1 Windwalker Monk, 1 Havoc Demon Hunter, 1 Retribution Paladin
5 Ranged: 1 Augmentation Evoker, 1 Arcane Mage, 1 Marksmanship Hunter, 1 Balance Druid, 1 Demonology Warlock
Comment by
Swalshy4
on 2024-09-19T23:19:05-05:00
Bring Broodtwister to Warcraft Rumble
Comment by
drypulse
on 2024-09-19T23:37:38-05:00
no one cares about warcraft rumble, not even blizzard
1
