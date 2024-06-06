What's Wrong with Ensembles in Pandaria Remix?

Further proof that WoW Remix was simply not ready on paper to be deployed, given the incredible number of bugs or missing things.
this isnt the fyrakk questline fix it
Thank you so much for covering this, this has been the biggest pain for me.
Thank you for reporting this. I'm a victim of the problem myself. Please also keep plugging away at the unique weapon appearance issues as well - i.e. the lack of arsenals.
I also wish they would add weapon arsenals for all the new unique weapons that are currently pure RNG to obtain and require specific loot specs, half of which do not even have known sources.Like they added 3 recolors of the Monkey King staff but no one knows where it drops or for who. Makes them very difficult to farm, and it's a time-limited event so you are likely to never ever even see many of them drop.
I'm wondering why there is not a post yet about the broken alliance quest Onward and Inward. NPC missing since Sunday. And the teleport back to boat at the beggining of the campaign is also a pita.
Let’s hope blizzard will fix all the ensembles, even the pvp ones. That’s one reason why I never get pvp gear anymore, I’ll just wait for the pre patch and hope the pvp ensembles have all the ids.
missing 500 items with this bug.
fixing this would be huge.
i hope this gets fixed
Hopefully they fix it and not ignore it and another thing is why didn't learning them hide them like in df
And while we're at it, why are Ensembles still available to buy after you've already bought and used them? It makes collecting all of them very tedious and annoying, since you don't know which ones are still left to buy, and I end up buying the ones I already have, refunding them and trying again.
Confusingly worded article. Why call those items shirts when they aren’t all called shirts themselves and don’t go in the shirt slot? What’s special about them, are they just bits of full robe mogs with the skirt removed or what? If so just call them chest armor…
It's not just Remix either. A lot of the old PVP ensembles are like this too. Especially Cataclysm, Legion and Shadowlands. Thanks Jez!
That was a really long winded way to say it’s a coding issue, lol. And it’s not surprising either since they probably had the interns working all of the Remix minutiae.
I still don't understand what "TransmogSet ID" is