Mother’s Blessing is now live in the game.



Just want to note that Mother’s Blessing will be 35% XP and 35% Gold for these first few days but will switch to 25% XP and 50% Gold once Patch 1.4.2 ships next week.



This is a bit of a knock-on due to the change in dates but this allows players to take advantage of a longer Mother’s Blessing event now which we agree is better for all players.