What to Do Before The War Within Pre-Patch - Season 4, Non-Awakened Raids, Account Services

I have a question. will the fyrakk mount be out till the day of tww patch. or is it on the 3 day early access date. cause like.. imagine people just roll through it cause they are the new max level if the 3 days dont count
so the Highland Drake: Embodiment of the Hellforged 100% drop chance will be reduced after TWW goes live?
Thanks for the Guide! Do we know if they are disabling item upgrading for Season 4 Items? I know the season is ending but it'd be nice to keep gearing for the pre-patch duration.
What will happen to the Mage Tower? Will that be closed until further notice again?
Bullion season cap has not yet rolled over from 12 to 13 on NA.
Does anyone know if the S4 PvP mount (the armored cat-raptor) will be going away next week?
do you have a source for the glad mount still being able to be earned until xpac launch?
Not to doubt your infinite knowledge, but are you 100% sure the Gladiator mount will be obtainable up until TWW launch? This would be a highly irregular instance and I want to confirm it. Normally when title cutoff happens is when glad mount cutoff happens.
why would they let you obtain a gladiator mount in the pre-patch? that is so dumb. blizzard is really going downhill if they allow this. think about the imbalance that will take place due to the new talents etc. nothing will be tuned correctly.
Whenever you feel like there isn't anything left to do in the current expansion, remember you can go back to finish any endgame content you didn't fully complete from past expansions, or if you skipped any expansions. And there are ALWAYS quests you could have missed.I know a lot of players don't care much about the full game and only focus on the endgame of the newest expansion, but that new xpac only accounts for about 5-8% of what World of Warcraft has to offer. And all nine expanions content, plus old azeroth zones from cata, are all available to enjoy at any time. I highly recommend you take at least one character through the entirety of the game from cata old azeroth zones up to DF. It is one epic, massively fun storyline and there is soooo much to do and collect and experience.
Some pieces of the elite sets will still be available through PVE(completing raid on heroic difficulty to get the mark of mastery), this is only for season 2 and 3 though, not sure if its a bug or not but completing the heroic amir or aberr on heroic diffi on a character that doesnt have the achievement already awards you with a mark of mastery which u can turn in for a piece of elite gear